High dividend payer Aurum Proptech's share up over 100% in November

New Delhi: Consulting and software service provider firm Aurum Proptech has doubled its investors' wealth in the month of November.
The shares of the company are currently trading at Rs 202, against around Rs 91 on November 1, exchange data showed.
Notably, Aurum Proptech, which was earlier known as Majesco, is one of the highest dividend paying firms in India.
The company in its earlier avatar Majesco had in December 2020 announced a dividend of Rs 974 per share.
A dividend is a part of a particular firm's profits, which it pays out to the investors.
Earlier this year, property developer Aurum Group had bought the promoter's stake in Majesco through its subsidiary, Aurum Platz IT, and rechristened the company as Aurum Proptech.
Clariant Chemicals, Bharat Petroleum, Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Co, and PNB Gilts are some of the other companies that give hefty dividends to the investors.