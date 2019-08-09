Himachal hikes financial aid of destitute women

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the financial assistance of destitute women and widows under Mother Teresa Asahaya Matri Sambal Yojana to Rs 6,000 from Rs 5,000 per child per annum subject to maximum of two children for their upbringing.



The Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, gave its approval for selection and imparting patwari training to 1,195 candidates.



It decided to increase the honorarium of special police officers deployed in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts from the existing Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month.





The Cabinet decided to continue implementation of Mukhya Mantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojna and provide 50 per cent subsidy on barbed wire and 70 per cent subsidy on composite fencing to save the crops from wild and stray animals.