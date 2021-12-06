Hinduja arm NXTDigital's shares up around 40% in 2 trading sessions

New Delhi: When benchmark Indian indices were on a downward trend due to Omicron concern-led weak broader market sentiment, shares of NXTDIGITAL have risen around 40 per cent in the past two trading sessions.

On Friday, Sensex and Nifty settled at 57,696.46 points and 17,196 points, down 1.31 per cent and 1.18 per cent from its previous close, respectively.