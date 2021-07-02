Hindusthan Copper hammers turnaround story, reports profits, dividends and reduces debt

New Delhi: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), the mining firm under the Ministry of Mines has declared its annual results for FY 2020-21.
The company reported a total income Rs 1,821.61 crores for the fiscal as against Rs 888.81 crore in the previous fiscal.
Net profit zoomed to Rs 109.98 crore for the reported fiscal as against a loss of Rs 569.21 crores for FY 19-20.
Dividends were reported at Rs 33.85 crores for the fiscal as per guidelines set forth by the Department of Public Enterprises. The company said it has been able to reduce its debt burden resulting in a debt equity ratio of 2.11 reduced from earlier year's 4.21.
According to a Government of India note the results reflect a "turnaround" story which the mining firm achieved in a Covid-19 pandemic induced year.
"The company has also been continuously supporting the Government initiatives and creating infrastructure required towards mitigation of Covid-19 pandemic nearby its mining units for the local population and for its employees," added the note.
On Friday, stocks of Hindustan Copper ended at Rs 140.80 per share, down by Rs 2.50 per share. Some 4.66 lakh shares exchanged hands according to information made available by the Bombay Stock Exchange.