Hindusthan Copper hammers turnaround story, reports profits, dividends and reduces debt

New Delhi: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), the mining firm under the Ministry of Mines has declared its annual results for FY 2020-21.

The company reported a total income Rs 1,821.61 crores for the fiscal as against Rs 888.81 crore in the previous fiscal.

Net profit zoomed to Rs 109.98 crore for the reported fiscal as against a loss of Rs 569.21 crores for FY 19-20.