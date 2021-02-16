Hiranandani Group to set up industrial logistics park in Bengal

The group has signed an MoU to acquire a 100-acre land at Uttarpara, Kolkata from Hindustan Motors to set up an integrated logistics and hyperscale data centre park by Hiranandani Group's companies GreenBase and Yotta, respectively. The combined investment by the group and their customers is estimated to cross Rs 10,000 crore.

"Greenbase will deliver a modern and self-sustainable ecosystem consisting of 3-million square feet of industrial and warehousing space along with essential utilities and support infrastructure built to international standards. Yotta, Hiranandani's hyperscale data centre division, will see a development of 6 hyper connected data centre buildings bringing in 250MW of cutting edge data centre capacity over the next several years to the state," said a a company statement.

Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO, Hiranandani Group said: "The data centre business will benefit from the digitisation revolution, the upcoming Silicon Valley at New Town at Rajarhat and excellent fibre connectivity on land and the new submarine cable coming up at Tajpur. By setting up a data centre park in Kolkata, we will not only serve the customers of the state but the entire eastern region including neighbouring countries."

The first facility of industrial and logistics park will be ready by June 2022 and first data centre building will be ready by 2023, as per the company.

As India aims to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025, the logistic sector has an important role to play in connecting producers with consumers. Greenbase industrial and logistics park will not just help manufacturing and warehousing units build last mile connectivity, it will also give a huge boost to development of the logistics sector and create employment opportunities for the region, the statement said.

