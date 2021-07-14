Hitachi completes $9.6 bn acquisition of GlobalLogic

The acquisition will help the company expand digital operations in a number of businesses, including IT, energy, industry and mobility.

New Delhi: Japan's Hitachi on Wednesday said that it has completed the acquisition of US-headquartered digital engineering services company GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion.

Hitachi Global Digital Holdings, a US subsidiary of Hitachi, has acquired 100 per cent of the outstanding shares of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings, the parent company of GlobalLogic.

"Hitachi aims to become a global leader in the social innovation business by accelerating digital transformation of social infrastructure by combining the innovativeness of GlobalLogic's advanced digital product engineering and experience design capabilities with the reliability that Hitachi has established in mission-critical fields," said Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman & CEO, Hitachi.

With more than 21,000 professionals working in engineering centres, and design studios around the globe, GlobalLogic specialises in advanced digital engineering, experience design, and data services to help clients accelerate innovation and the development of new digital products and experiences.

"Joining the Hitachi Group creates a unique opportunity to bring together the power of Operating Technology (OT), Information Technology (IT) and IoT/Digital Engineering under one umbrella," Said Shashank Samant, President and CEO of GlobalLogic.

In addition, Hitachi Group said it would be able to further accelerate the digital transformation of social infrastructure on a global scale by expanding its core ‘Lumada' digital solutions business globally.

