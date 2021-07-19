HMIL garners over 11,000 bookings for SUV Alcazar

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has garnered over 11,000 bookings for its recently-launched premium SUV Alcazar.

The vehicle was launched less than a month ago.

"So far we have already sold over 5,600 units of Hyundai ALCAZAR in the market and with the addition of this 6 & 7 Seater SUV to our line up," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.