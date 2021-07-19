HMIL garners over 11,000 bookings for SUV Alcazar

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has garnered over 11,000 bookings for its recently-launched premium SUV Alcazar.
The vehicle was launched less than a month ago.
"So far we have already sold over 5,600 units of Hyundai ALCAZAR in the market and with the addition of this 6 & 7 Seater SUV to our line up," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.
"We are now offering our valued Indian customers a stellar range of multiple SUVs which will help us to further fortify our SUV leadership in India."
According to the company, diesel powertrains contributed to 63 per cent of overall bookings of the SUV.
The SUV has been introduced with four powertrain options - '2.0 l Petrol MPi' engine and '1.5 l Diesel CRDi' engine.
"Both '2.0 l Petrol MPi' engine and '1.5 l Diesel CRDi' engine with '6-Speed Manual Transmission and 6-Speed Automatic Transmissions' deliver best in segment fuel efficiency. 63 per cent of Hyundai Alcazar bookings are for its diesel powertrains, indicating strong customer acceptance for the highly fuel efficient '1.5 l Diesel CRDi' engine," the company said in a statement.
"Additionally, Hyundai has received one-third of the bookings for its top of the range 'Signature Variant', indicating a strong customer affinity for Hyundai Alcazar's feature-rich and versatile package."
