HMIL invests over $4 bn in last 25 yrs

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday said it has invested over $4 billion in India in the last 25 years.

The company is observing 2021 as its 25th year of commencing operations in India.

"Hyundai Motor India has invested over $4 billion in India and has 17 regional offices and 2,449 customer touchpoints across India," it said.