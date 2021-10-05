  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Auto
  4. HMSI breaches 5 cr domestic unit sales-mark

HMSI breaches 5 cr domestic unit sales-mark

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 5th, 2021, 11:26:41hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
HMSI

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has accomplished 5 crore cumulative domestic sales in the country since start of operations in 2001.

The company made its entry with its first two-wheeler -- Activa -- in 2001.

Subsequently, Honda gained its first one crore customers in the initial 11 years.

"Growing three times this speed, the company achieved the two-crore sales milestone in just three years," the company said in a statement.

"While the first 2.5 crore customers were added in 16 years, the next 2.5 crore customers were added with acceleration in just 5 years running to breach 5 crore customer milestone."

At present, the company operates 4 plants and offers 22 models including scooters and motorcycles.

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features