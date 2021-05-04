HMSI closes April with 283,045 unit sales

The domestic sales were nil during the same period last year due to the national lockdown.

"With stricter lockdowns being announced across regions amidst the 2nd wave of Covid, Honda prioritised the safety of all its stakeholders and pro-actively controlled its dispatches to avoid inventory build-up across its network Pan-India," it said in a statement.

Similarly, Honda's April'21 exports zoomed to 42,945 units from 2,630 units exported last April.

Last month was the first time in 36 months that Honda's exports crossed the 40,000 units mark.

According to the company, 'Made in India' BS-VI models are being exported to Europe (SP 125) and also Japan (H'ness CB 350 and CB 350RS).

"Regional lockdowns since the beginning of April have dragged down the consumer sentiments considerably. While the need for personal mobility still exists, the recovery may be pushed back by few months as 'Staying Safe at Home' is India's first priority," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

"Starting 1st May, we have already temporarily halted production operations across all four plants till the first fortnight of May. In view of the evolving Covid situation and subsequent multiple lockdowns, we are closely monitoring the evolving business landscape. While continuing to support our business partners in these uncertain times, we will review our plans accordingly in the short term," he added.

