HMSI launches '2021 Gold Wing Tour' bike starting from Rs 37 lakh

The new model makes its way to the Indian market through the 'Completely Built-Up' (CBU) route from Japan.

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched the luxury touring bike '2021 Gold Wing Tour' in India with a starting price of Rs 37.20 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram).

The 2021 Gold Wing Tour is being offered in two variants -- Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with airbag and Manual Transmission.

The bike is powered by a 1,833cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine which produces peak power of 93kW@5,500rpm and peak torque of 170Nm@4,500rpm, the company said.

The company opened the bookings on Wednesday and said the deliveries will commence by July.

"Since its introduction in 1975, Honda Gold Wing has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled touring experience," said HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO, Atsushi Ogata.

"It is a motorcycle that's been very much on its own journey over the decades, all the while creating an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort. We are proud to add the highly awaited model -- 2021 Gold Wing Tour -- to our premium motorcycle product portfolio in India," Ogata added.

--IANS

rv/sn/arm