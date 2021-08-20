HMSI launches CB200X bike priced at Rs 1.44 lakh

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched the urban explorer CB200X bike in India priced at Rs 144,500 (ex-showroom Gurugram).

According to the company, the bike is powered by three new patent applications.

"Marking a steady evolution in the 180-200cc segment, CB200X is a classic urban explorer at heart developed for next-gen millennials. Its design is inspired by Honda's higher displacement adventure bikes. The overall design provides the riders an upright and relaxed posture for city commute as well as for their weekend ride," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI.