HMSI launches 'Overseas Business' vertical to boost exports

Accordingly, the new vertical of 'Overseas Business Expansion' is expected to spearhead HMSI's ambition to export two-wheelers to the most advanced markets of the world.

New Delhi: Two wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has established an 'Overseas Business' expansion business vertical under the 'Making in India for the World' initiative.

"This major organisational restructuring within Honda 2-Wheelers India will harness the strength of over '100 Associates' across different functions coming together with one aim - Make Honda India the global hub for two-wheeler exports," the company said in a statement.

"Located at Honda's Manesar facility, new Overseas Business Expansion vertical strategically integrates SEDBQ (Sales, Engineering, Development, Purchasing & Quality) functions under one roof to create a globally optimal operating system."

According to the company, the new overseas business vertical shall unlock new synergy by integrating "Honda 2-Wheeler India's Export-Import sales function with Quality", purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics.

"With this major organisational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from Global Honda," said Atsushi Ogata - Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

As per the statement, Honda 2-Wheelers India started exports in 2001 with its debut model Activa.

In 2015, Honda's cumulative exports crossed the historic 10 lakh mark in its 15th year of operations.

Presently, Honda 2 wheelers India now exports to 35 diverse markets across Europe, Central and Latin America, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan and SAARC nations.

At the same time, Honda's portfolio of 19 two-wheeler export models fulfills country specific homologation and regulatory requirements including the most stringent Euro 5.

