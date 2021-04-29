HMSI to temporarily halt production across all 4 plants

According to the company, the decision was taken in view of the current severe situation on account of the second wave of Covid-19 and subsequent multiple lockdowns across various cities in the country.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India will temporary halt production operations across all of its four plants effective from May 1, 2021.

"Honda will utilise this temporary production halt (1st May to 15th May, 2021) for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities," the two-wheeler major said.

"Depending upon the evolving Covid situation and the market recovery, Honda shall be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months."

Parallelly to break the chain of infections, all Honda office associates will continue to 'Work-From-Home' to maintain business continuity while extending all possible support to customers and business partners.

"Only the essential staff will be working at all our plants and various offices across the country."

"As a socially responsible corporate, Honda is determined to take each and every possible step for the safety and security of all stakeholders."

