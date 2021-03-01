HMSI's total sales up 29% in February

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday reported a rise of 29 per cent in its total sales for February.
Accordingly, the company's domestic sales rose 442,696 units last month as compared to 342,021 units sold last year.
The company's domestic sales grew 31 per cent to 411,578 units last month as compared to 315,285 units sold last year.
Parallely, Honda's exports grew 16 per cent to 31,118 units with its BS-VI models exports gaining momentum in new overseas markets as well.
"While the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BSVI transition, Honda continues to drive the 2Wheeler demand recovery for 2nd straight month of 2021," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.
"Backed by robust demand for our models across both 'Red Wing' and 'Silver Wing' (300cc+ premium motorcycles), Honda's sales have surged 31 per cent in February 21. We are confident of maintaining the positive sales momentum in coming months too, with our 3 new models (CB350RS, 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Grazia sports edition) exciting the market."
--IANS
