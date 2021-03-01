HMSI's total sales up 29% in February

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday reported a rise of 29 per cent in its total sales for February.

The company's domestic sales grew 31 per cent to 411,578 units last month as compared to 315,285 units sold last year.