HMSI's total sales up 29% in February

Accordingly, the company's total sales rose 442,696 units last month as compared to 342,021 units sold in the corresponding period of the previous year.

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported a rise of 29 per cent in its total sales for February.

"This growth was led by 1 lakh plus additional two-wheelers sales in Feb'21 vs. last year," the company said in a statement.

The company's domestic sales grew 31 per cent to 411,578 units last month as compared to 315,285 units sold last year. Parallely, Honda's exports grew 16 per cent to 31,118 units with its BS-VI models exports gaining momentum in new overseas markets as well.

"While the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BSVI transition, Honda continues to drive the 2 wheeler demand recovery for 2nd straight month of 2021," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI.

"Backed by robust demand for our models across both 'Red Wing' and 'Silver Wing' (300cc+ premium motorcycles), Honda's sales have surged 31 per cent in February '21. We are confident of maintaining the positive sales momentum in coming months too, with our three new models (CB350RS, 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Grazia sports edition) exciting the market," Guleria said.

