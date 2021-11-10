HNI interest surges in Mumbai property market as MMR sheds 10 pc unsold inventory

Apparently, 1,910 units were reportedly sold in the South-Central Mumbai localities over the last one year (Q4 2020 to Q3 2021) - at least 86% more than in the corresponding period a year ago (Q4 2019-Q3 2020). As many as 10,700 units are currently available for sale in this region; in the same period a year ago, approx. 11,900 units were available for sale.

Mumbai: According to latest data made available by property agency Anarock, the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR) may have sold as much as 10 percent of the unsold inventory in the last one year.

The report from Anarcok suggests HNIs as having sought to make the most of the developer offers and discounts along with the state's stamp duty cut, causing South-Central Mumbai localities to witness the decline in unsold stock.

The stamp duty cut, according to the Anarock analysis may have helped buyers save at least Rs 12 lakh on a property worth Rs 4 crores. The saving increase is corresponding to the average property cost. HNIs were also reportedly least affected by the pandemic and scouted for ready homes or those nearing completion.

Anuj Puri, Chairman at Anarcok, said, "The Maharashtra government's limited-period stamp duty cut had a major positive impact on MMR’s residential market, including in hyper-expensive luxury locations. Residential sales went up significantly over the year. Despite seeing maximum new supply among all top 7 cities in this period, MMR also shed at least 8% of its unsold stock – from 2,08,250 units as on Q3 2020-end to nearly 1,92,050 units as on Q3 2021-end."

