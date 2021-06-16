Home Credit India supports underprivileged affected by Covid-19

Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia, has partnered with Don Bosco Network and Earth Saviours Foundation to ignite the ray of hope as the company is providing medical & hygiene kits to around 10,000 affected people.

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) In an attempt to provide aid to the underprivileged section of the society, Home Credit India pledges to lend support to the impacted communities.

The beneficiaries include slum dwellers, daily wage earners, migratory population, old and poor, and abandoned people in home for destitute. As prescribed by AIIMS, each medical & hygiene kit provided to a family consists of Pulse oximeter, Digital thermometer, N95 face masks, Hand sanitizer essential medicines like Paracetamol, Vitamin C, Zinc etc.

Commenting on this contribution, Ondrej Kubik, CEO, Home Credit India said; "We are saddened by the magnitude of humanitarian crisis at this hour. We are at this juncture where the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on human lives and has turned out to be devastating. Our heart goes out to those affected and we are committed to aid recovery from the pandemic induced loss to humanity.

During this challenging phase of C0VID-19, we stand united to overcome this health crisis together. I am happy to partner with Don Bosco Network and Earth Saviours foundation, who have been tirelessly working for the betterment of the vulnerable section. The endeavour is to ensure that the impacted are safe, healthful and are able to restore their livelihoods at the earliest."

Home Credit is making its earnest efforts and has stepped up to provide tangible assistance to meet real needs on the ground. In partnership with Don Bosco Network and to assist the needy, Home Credit is providing medical and hygiene kits to people affected with COVID-19.

Earth Saviours Foundation, home to several people abandoned by the society is conducting a medical camp for its residents with support from Home Credit. The camp is aimed to address the general health problems faced by the residents. They shall be provided medicines and support for lab investigations wherever needed. The idea is to bring these people back in good mental and physical health and enable them to restore their livelihood.

Commenting on the aid received from HCIN, Father Noel Maddhichetty, Director, Don Bosco Network South Asia said, "The second wave of COVID-19 had a devastating impact on the lives of people across the country. Don Bosco Network launched its COVID relief program ‘Save and Sustain in Solidarity' to support the vulnerable sections of the society. Home Credit India's COVID relief intervention has propelled our act of giving for people to sustain with dignity and to alleviate the suffering of the affected people in these pandemic times. Don Bosco Network is confident to fulfill its mission with a partner like Home Credit, who is keen to take forward our mission for the people in dire need."

On association with Home Credit India, Ravi Kalra, Founder & President, The Earth Saviours Foundation said, "We feel privileged to partner with Home Credit India for the outreach to support COVID affected people. The medical camps have proved to be a life saviour for many underprivileged people who cannot afford COVID testing and struggle to get proper diagnosis. I would once again like to thank Home Credit India for all its support rendered towards our foundation, to serve the community at this hour when the world is reeling under the second wave of COVID."

Recently, Home Credit India introduced a spree of activities for the wellness of their employees during the COVID-19 lockdown. Under the campaign #TogetherWeWin, a plethora of activities like mindfulness sessions, online doctor consultations, COVID-19 awareness drive, and welfare sessions for employees' children are being organized.

--IANS

san/in