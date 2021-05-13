Home Credit initiatives to support employees during Covid-19

Home Credit India has set up a Covid task force comprising proactive and willing employees who go that extra mile to help other colleagues. The task forces help in a range of activities, from creating awareness regarding plasma donation, providing vehicle assistance in case of emergency.

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Home Credit India is supporting its employees with a slew of financial and medical assistance measures which ensures safeguarding the life of employees and their families.

Home Credit has also put together a fund to give financial help for employees. Acquired oxygen concentrator and oxygen cylinder at various office locations for emergency usage for employees and their families.

For all employees, advance leave allocation has been put in place for the entire year that can be availed for Covid-19 period.

Home Credit has initiated a program where an employee who has been deceased due to Covid will be given salary for one-year upto Rs 5 lakh.

It has increased insurance coverage of Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1 lakh under ESIC benefits. This will make a big difference for the frontline team

In today's time, people are psychologically and emotionally feeling drained and even smallest of the problems are becoming a cause for worry. Currently, it is important that the employees and their families get timely medical guidance. To assist employees, Home Credit has organized free online doctor consultation services for free.

