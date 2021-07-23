Homegrown Molife unveils new smartwatch at Rs 4,499

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Homegrown lifestyle brand Molife on Friday unveiled a new smartwatch -- Sense 510 -- that comes with a calling feature, at Rs 4,499.

The smartwatch will be available on Amazon as part of Amazon Prime Day sale and molifeworld.com from July 26.

"We are delighted to present our fourth smartwatch -- Sense 510 in our existing portfolio," Molife Managing Director Deepesh Gupta said in a statement.