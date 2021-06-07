Honda opens Covid isolation centres in Haryana & Rajasthan

With a focus on medical support and care for patients, especially in rural areas, the foundation has already started operations at these centres with a capacity of 100 beds at Naurangpur (Haryana) and 50 beds at Tapukara (Rajasthan) respectively.

New Delhi: Facilitating healthcare infrastructure and support for COVID-19 patients, Honda India Foundation has set up COVID care isolation centres in the states of Haryana and Rajasthan.

The two facilities, set-up in association with Haryana and Rajasthan state governments, have round the clock supervision by trained doctors and nurses along with other medical arrangements.

Honda India Foundation opened the fully operational COVID Care isolation centres at Honda Warehouse, Village Naurangpur (Opp NSG Gate no 2) in Distt Manesar, Haryana and Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Tapukara, Distt Alwar, Rajasthan, in presence of senior state government officials and representatives from Honda.

Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India, had earmarked a sum of Rs 6.5 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts with an aim to contribute towards COVID-19 support & relief measures in 5 states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, U.P and Gujarat.

Honda is also setting up oxygen production plants in Manesar (Haryana), Alwar (Rajasthan), Kolar (Karnataka) and Gautam Budh Nagar (UP). Simultaneously, HIF is reaching out to front-line warriors by distributing PPE, masks, sanitizers and also providing Government hospitals in rural areas with medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters etc.

