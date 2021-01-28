Honda to export new City to 'Left Hand Drive' countries

Accordingly, the company has begun the export of 5th Gen Honda City with the dispatch of initial batch to Middle East countries from the Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai.

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Thursday said it will export the recently launched 5th generation of Honda City to 'Left Hand Drive' countries.

Till now, HCIL has been exporting the 'Right Hand Drive' models of the 'All New City' to South Africa since August 2020 and neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan from Oct 2020.

"We have invested in creating an expansive world-class manufacturing facility at Tapukara which can produce both right hand and left hand drive models that allows us to manage demand for domestic and international consumers," said Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India.

"This is in line with our commitment towards 'Make in India' where HCIL has been manufacturing all its volume models with more than 90 per cent localisation and has been integral in developing a strong ecosystem in the country."

HCIL has been exporting models including Amaze, WR-V and City to Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa and SADC countries.

