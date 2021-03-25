Honeywell ties up with FarEye

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Honeywell has partnered with FarEye, a low-code SaaS platform, to provide its intelligent delivery management platform to Honeywell mobile computer users.

A statement said that FarEye allows mobile workers with devices to manage, visually track and monitor delivery logistics operations. It works with major retailers, carriers & consumers around the world to provide higher control on their delivery operations and provide a superior experience to end customers.