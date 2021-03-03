Hotels witnessed RevPAR decline in Jan: Report

The RevPAR in January stood in the range of Rs 1,900-2,100, showed the report.

New Delhi: As the Indian hospitality sector is yet to recover completely from the pandemic-induced slowdown, the revenue per available rooms (RevPAR) of hotels in the country declined by 4-6 per cent in January on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, said a report by HVS and Anarock.

On a year-on-year basis, the decline was worse, and revenue was 52-54 per cent lower.

The average daily rate declined by 6-8 per cent to Rs 4,100-4,300 during the month under review. On a year-on-year basis, ADR was down 31-33 per cent.

The occupancy rate, however, marginally increased by 1-2 per cent to 46-48 per cent.

Domestic air passenger travel continued to improve on a month-on-month basis, increasing by 5.6 per cent in January 2021 compared to December 2020.

However, it is still 40 per cent lower than January 2020 levels.

"After the year-end frenzy in December 2020, the performance of the Indian hotels sector was relatively subdued in January 2021, with notably lower M-o-M increase in occupancy," said the 'Hotels & Hospitality Overview - India'.

As per the report, Goa continued to be the top travel destination with the highest occupancy in the country and ADR inching closer to the pre-pandemic levels.

Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Goa witnessed the highest increase in occupancy in January 2021 compared to the previous month.

