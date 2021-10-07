How Guaranteed Income Plan Can Secure a Safe Future for You and Your Loved Ones

Everyone dreams of a tension-free retirement where they’re free from financial worries and can sustain a financially hassle-free life. However, to secure this, it is important to have a fixed income that not only covers your basic requirements but also allows you to keep your savings intact for emergencies. This income acts as a safety net that provides the much-needed peace of mind that’s necessary at that age.

While there are a number of saving plans offered by banks and other institutions, not all of them can provide the necessary backing that’s needed to ensure a secure retirement.

It can get tricky to find a plan that won’t just provide you with the necessary financial security at the time of retirement but also secure the future of your loved ones in case of your unfortunate early demise. There are a lot of factors that play a role in determining the most suitable savings plan for you. These include – premium amount, returns, terms and conditions, coverage, death benefits, and a bunch of other factors.

Nonetheless, there is one plan that can be a sure-shot way to secure yourself and your family – the guaranteed income plan. Guaranteed income plans are designed to provide financial security to you and your loved ones even post retirement. These plans are customizable and are considered one of the most dependable saving plans as they do not rely on the market and ensure fixed returns.

What are Guaranteed Income Plans?

A guaranteed income plan can be defined as a non-participating monthly income plan where you choose to pay an annual premium for the duration of your policy. This duration can be derived on the basis of your current age and financial situation.

Upon maturity, a guaranteed income plan provides with a guaranteed payout that is much like your monthly salary for a pre-determined amount of time. This duration would vary based on your chosen insurance cover, premium, and the sum assured.

What are the Features of a Guaranteed Income Plan?

Now that you know the meaning of a guaranteed income plan, let’s take a look at a few key features that make this plan lucrative.

1. Tax-free Income

The guaranteed income plan ensures that once the premiums are paid out, the policy holder receives a periodic income for a pre-determined tenure. This monthly income is exempted from taxes according to current provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This means that this plan carries lucrative tax benefits. However, these tax laws are subject to change from time to time.

2. Immediate Payout

Another reason why a guaranteed income plan is an incredible option is that it allows immediate payouts. This means that you do not need to wait for long durations after completing your premium payments in order to receive the benefits. As soon as your premiums are paid out, you can start receiving periodic payments.

3. Assured Protection

Aside from safeguarding your retirement, a guaranteed income plan also ensures that your family members are protected in case of your untimely demise. These plans provide financial security to the nominee of the policy holder in case they pass away during the tenure of the plan. The nominee can choose to receive these death benefits either in the form of a lump-sum amount or as a periodic income for ten years after the demise of the policy holder.

4. Flexible Payments

Some instances in life require urgent funds. Guaranteed income plans can help you cater to these requirements by offering a lump-sum maturity amount. You can also opt for a periodic pay- out option to receive a regular income to cater to your regular expenses.

These features explain how a guaranteed income plan can help secure a happy, safe, and secure future for you and your loved ones. These plans are designed to make sure every individual leads a comfortable and respectful life even after they retire.

The author Mithilesh Singh is a digital marketing consultant, blogger and founder of Tech Preview. He loves to assist freelancers, start ups and small businesses to use their website and products to drive more leads, traffic and sales for enhanced revenue and growth.