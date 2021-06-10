HP Inc to boost digital equity for 150 mn people by 2030

The company has launched HP PATH (Partnership and Technology For Humanity) programme to pave the way toward digital equity for underserved communities around the world that will focus on education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP Inc has announced to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030.

HP Inc also launched its 20th annual Sustainable Impact Report that highlights the progress the company is making across climate action, human rights and digital equity.

"Creating technology that inspires progress has always been one of HP's greatest strengths, and we continue to hold ourselves accountable for achieving the goals we have set," Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc in a statement late on Wednesday.

The company now drives more than $1 billion in sales where sustainability was a key factor, and reports 4 per cent reduction in overall carbon footprint.

It has also reduced product use GHG emissions intensity by 33 per cent and increased recycled plastic across its portfolio to 11 per cent while decreasing single use plastic packaging by 19 per cent.

"HP believes digital equity is a human right and has invested in HP LIFE, a free IT and business skills training programme offered by the HP Foundation, and supports and teams up with organisations including Girl Rising, MIT Solve and NABU to tackle this challenge," the company said.

The company said it has maintained 100 per cent zero deforestation for HP paper and more than 99 per cent zero deforestation for paper-based product packaging.

The HP Inc now has a comprehensive carbon-neutral Managed Print Service offering, and more than 50 products made in part with ocean-bound plastic including the HP Elite, Pro, Z, Chromebook Enterprise, and Pavilion laptops.