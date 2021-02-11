HP India going beyond products to help SMBs rebound in 2021

New Delhi: New Delhi: Hit hard by the pandemic, millions of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India understand the importance of going digital to revive their businesses, and PC and printer major HP is going beyond just products to help SMBs in their rebound in 2021, a top country executive said on Wednesday.

More than 73 per cent of the SMBs in India are confident that they will bounce back after the pandemic. More importantly, 75 per cent of the surveyed businesses believe that digital adoption is essential to their success, according to the recently-released 'HP SMB Outlook Report 2020'.

According to Sanjeev Pathak, head, Personal Systems (Commercial), HP India, given the crunch in accessible capital and the rising need for IT infrastructure for SMBs, the company has rolled out convenient models of leasing models (Device as a Service or DaaS) from our business-ready laptop range.

"Rather than burdening them with a heavy capital expenditure, small business owners and entrepreneurs can benefit through a very nominal per seat expense spread over a three-to-four-year horizon," Pathak told IANS.

In addition, there are several other easy finance models available from HP's finance partners.

"They have introduced attractive financing offers through which SMBs can acquire business laptops starting at just Rs 899 per month. This will enable them to upgrade and expand their IT infrastructure and save their funds for other business priorities," the HP India executive mentioned.

To empower the MSME sector, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has doubled the budget allocation to Rs 15,700 crore from last year, confirming the government's focus on developing infrastructure and skills which will have short and long term benefits to Indian economy and people.

As organisations prioritise their investments in technology to enable their employees with flexible, hybrid working environments, HP is launching several measures designed to make tech adoption easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

These include new product lines such as the recently introduced HP ProBook 635 Aero G7.

HP has partnered with AMD to innovate the world's lightest AMD-based business notebook specially for SMBs and entrepreneurs.

The ProBook 635 Aero G7 comes with several features that enhance connectivity, security and mobility for users in the MSME sector.

"Given their critical contribution to the Indian economy, performance PCs and laptops at an affordable price helps kickstart the move towards digital. Value for money products will be the top priority for businesses as they embark on a new journey of transformation," Pathak emphasised.Hit hard by the pandemic, millions of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India understand the importance of going digital to revive their businesses, and PC and printer major HP is going beyond just products to help SMBs in their rebound in 2021, a top country executive said on Wednesday.

More than 73 per cent of the SMBs in India are confident that they will bounce back after the pandemic. More importantly, 75 per cent of the surveyed businesses believe that digital adoption is essential to their success, according to the recently-released 'HP SMB Outlook Report 2020'.

According to Sanjeev Pathak, head, Personal Systems (Commercial), HP India, given the crunch in accessible capital and the rising need for IT infrastructure for SMBs, the company has rolled out convenient models of leasing models (Device as a Service or DaaS) from our business-ready laptop range.

"Rather than burdening them with a heavy capital expenditure, small business owners and entrepreneurs can benefit through a very nominal per seat expense spread over a three-to-four-year horizon," Pathak told IANS.

In addition, there are several other easy finance models available from HP's finance partners.

"They have introduced attractive financing offers through which SMBs can acquire business laptops starting at just Rs 899 per month. This will enable them to upgrade and expand their IT infrastructure and save their funds for other business priorities," the HP India executive mentioned.

To empower the MSME sector, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has doubled the budget allocation to Rs 15,700 crore from last year, confirming the government's focus on developing infrastructure and skills which will have short and long term benefits to Indian economy and people.

As organisations prioritise their investments in technology to enable their employees with flexible, hybrid working environments, HP is launching several measures designed to make tech adoption easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

These include new product lines such as the recently introduced HP ProBook 635 Aero G7.

HP has partnered with AMD to innovate the world's lightest AMD-based business notebook specially for SMBs and entrepreneurs.

The ProBook 635 Aero G7 comes with several features that enhance connectivity, security and mobility for users in the MSME sector.

"Given their critical contribution to the Indian economy, performance PCs and laptops at an affordable price helps kickstart the move towards digital. Value for money products will be the top priority for businesses as they embark on a new journey of transformation," Pathak emphasised.

