HP launches AI-powered digital solutions for students and teachers

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) HP India on Thursday introduced solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence that will help educational institutions transition to a digital learning environment and offer students 24/7 access to knowledge, courses, and collaborative resources.

For HP School Coach, the company collaborated with Mirai Partners, a leading learning and development organisation. HP Classeasy was launched in partnership with Classera, a leader in learning management system and student information system to provide e-learning solutions.

"For the last 15 months, globally and in India, the education system has relied completely on technology. The growth of online learning has given rise to a hybrid learning model that is here to stay. To deliver an efficient, engaging and creative hybrid learning experience for students, access to the right devices and solutions is imperative. It is a privilege for all of us at HP to innovate and create technology solutions that help students and educators achieve their learning goals and transform the future of learning in India," said Ketan Patel, HP India Market, in a statement.

HP School Coach solution can assess early literacy challenges such as dyslexia, while also assisting with remediation. The innovative solution also allows educators and parents to monitor students' performance based on insights, efficiency, and transparency.

HP Classeasy is an activity-based learning system that is aimed at reinventing schooling via inspiration, personalisation, and engagement. Through an innovative use of video conferencing, the platform creates a virtual classroom environment that adds a layer of gamification to the platform to boost engagement while encouraging and inspiring learners.

The platform transforms classroom activities that were previously carried out in a physical setting into a seamless virtual experience. The tool's increased use will promote academic pursuits and allow parents and educators to track progress toward specific goals.

The solutions have already been implemented in Finland, the UK, US, Australia, UAE, Egypt amongst other key markets.

