Huawei allows 3rd-party apps on its wearables

Beijing: Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced that its smart wearables are now open to third-party apps.

Huawei has created a live proof of concept of a third-party app with a workout app for the Watch GT2 Pro called Fitify, reports GSMArena.

Fitify is a fitness app that is fine-tuned for mobile devices and wearables. With over 10 million users in 170+ countries, the App has 900+ exercise guides. The company seems to have used HMS's 5 integration kits like Account, Push, in-app purchases, Analysis, and Wear Engine.