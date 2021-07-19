Huawei to launch flagship P50 smartphone on July 29

The P50 smartphone would mark the beginning of "a new era of mobile imaging," said Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group.

The company announced the P50 launch on its account on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

New Delhi: Huawei will finally launch its next flagship P50 globally on July 29, as chip shortage hits smartphone vendors.

You teased the design of P50 last month, saying that "For reasons you are all aware of, a launch date has not been set".

The company last month launched its self-developed operating system called HarmonyOS 2.0 that will power nearly 100 devices, including smartphones.

Huawei has launched a range of smartphones, smartwatches and tablets powered by its new HarmonyOS 2 operating system, including a new version of the HUAWEI Mate 40 Series and HUAWEI Mate X2, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series, and the HUAWEI MatePad Pro.

The P50 is likely to come with the new HarmonyOS 2.0.

The Chinese conglomerate began work on its own OS as major chips and technologies from the US were not available to the company since May 16, 2019 due to restrictions imposed by the earlier Donald Trump administration amid the trade war between US and China.

Huawei's consumer businesses faced a tough time due to inability to use Google's ecosystem in overseas markets.