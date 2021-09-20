Huawei to launch Mate 50 in Oct: Report

Beijing: A senior expert of the DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) has claimed that Huawei is planning to launch Mate series flagship some time in October. There is a global launch event officially slated for October 21 in Vienna, Austria, and the Mate 50 series could be part of the product lineup for the Vienna event, reports GizmoChina.

Currently, Huawei is yet to disclose any official confirmation that the global event on October 21 will also include the launch of the Mate 50.The event could also be the global launch of the P50 series outside China.Huawei is also reportedly working on a wild Mate foldable smartphone with a tri-fold display.A patent filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization revealed that the upcoming Huawei device is somewhat similar to the Samsung Z Flex that was demonstrated last month.The 41-page documentation released shows blueprints for the device that show a total of seven screen parts.Four of them are large for viewing estate while the remaining three are to allow the display to fold.