HUL logs nearly 10% rise in Q1 net profit

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has reported a 9.6 per cent rise in its net profit, at Rs 2,061 crore, for the April-June quarter.

The FMCG major has reported a net profit of Rs 1,881 crore during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue rose by 12.7 per cent, at Rs 11,730 crore, from Rs 10,406 crore earned during the first quarter of last fiscal.