HUL names Kedar Lele as Executive Director for Customer Development

The appointment would come into effect from July 1, 2021.

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Kedar Lele, currently Chairman & Managing Director Unilever Bangladesh, to the HUL Management Committee as Executive Director, Customer Development.

Kedar takes over the role from Srinandan Sundaram who will move into his new role as Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kedar joined HUL in 2004 and over the last 17 years demonstrated a strong performance track record across Customer Development, Marketing and General Management.

As Chairman of Unilever Bangladesh, Kedar further strengthened CD execution and transformed the company's end-to-end supply chain. He helmed the transition of the GSK business into Unilever Consumer Care Limited in Bangladesh.

Prior to his Bangladesh stint, Kedar was responsible for leading the e-commerce and Modern Trade business and overseeing the Customer Development Centre of Excellence for HUL.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL, said, "I am delighted to welcome Kedar to the HUL Management Committee. Under his leadership, the Bangladesh business made great all-round progress - be it in CD coverage expansion, transformation of our Supply Chain or setting up sustainable models for market development."

