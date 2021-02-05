HUL's Vim brand enters machine dishwash segment with Vim Matic

In hindsight to the difficulties experienced during the lockdown vis-a-vis managing chores by households, Indian dishwasher manufacturers witnessed a 250 per cent increase in demand. Based on this insight, Vim chose to extend its category expertise from hand dishwashing to machine dishwashing with this new product offering.

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Dishwashing category creator and Indias leading dishwash brand, Vim by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) announced its foray into the machine dishwash segment with the launch of Vim Matic.

Vim Matic machine dishwasher range includes Detergent Powder, Rinse Aid, Salt and an All-In-One Tablet which does the job of the first three, thus adding convenience to the consumer experience. This product includes powerful enzymes which help cut through tough Indian grease, that appears from oil/ghee, masala, milk and tea, even in a dishwasher.

Commenting on the launch, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said: "Consumers trust Vim for its superior degreasing ability. When they considered adopting a machine dishwasher at home, it was natural for us to partner with them in this upgrade. Vim Matic has been designed to address the need of an Indian consumer and help break the myth that machine dishwashers are not meant for India."

Through extensive consumer research, Vim realised one of the barriers for dishwasher usage is the apprehension of Indian cooking stains being removed. Addressing this concern, Vim has designed a machine dishwasher product suited for the removal of tough Indian grease. With the launch of this product, the brand not only hopes to cover the demand from dishwasher owners, but also build the Machine Dishwasher segment in the country.

Vim Matic range of products is suitable for all kinds of dishwashers and utensils. It is available for purchase on Amazon.

Launched in 1993, Vim was the original hand dishwashing brand that created the category and is the market leader in the dishwashing segment.

Vim was the first brand to introduce dishwash gel in India in 2005 and has been the leader in the segment.

