Hyderabad Airport handles 4 lakh domestic passengers in June

Domestic air travel is slowly picking up across India after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and Hyderabad Airport has witnessed passenger volume doubling in a month.

According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) with vaccine distribution making progress along with relaxed travel restrictions, quarantine protocols, compulsory RT-PCR tests, travellers are gaining confidence and have started feeling comfortable with making travel plans.

The airport recorded a gradual rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in June. From just over 100 on June 1, the ATMs gradually increased almost to 100 percent in a span of one month and touched 199 on June 27.

From around 10,000 passengers on June 1, the number of passengers in a single day touched around 22,000 on June 27.

Hyderabad International Airport is now connected to 42 destinations in the domestic sector and 10 international sectors. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Vizag are the top 5 sectors which registered largest growth in the last month.

Passenger number-wise, Mumbai recorded the highest growth at 84 per cent during the same period. Visiting Friends & Relatives (VFR), and SME business travel have largely contributed to the increase in passenger numbers.

"In these challenging times, the number of passengers crossing 4 lakh in one month reflects the confidence and trust in air travel. As the pandemic subsides and restrictions across various destinations in the country ease, a gradual rebound in air travel has been witnessed," a GHIAL spokesperson said.

"To brace ourselves in bringing about faster recovery, we have adopted innovative solutions that have become the 'new normal'. If the trend continues, we are poised to see a gradual increase in passenger numbers in the coming months. Reaping the benefits of technology, we are continuously building user-friendly dynamic tech tools for a comfortable and safe travel experience," the spokesperson added.

The airport is ensuring the safest possible environment for all its travellers. It continues to provide a seamless passenger experience by strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols like double masking, social distancing norms etc. A special task force has also been constituted to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Surveillance teams with the help of the Telangana Police partnered with the airport officials to ensure safety and adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Random checks are done, and penalties are imposed on violators.

Twenty officials of GHIAL have been appointed as Special Police Officers (SPOs) to safeguard and help in the enforcement of Covid-19 safety guidelines. These special officers have the authority to impose a penalty on passengers, visitors and staff who do not follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines within the airport premises.

