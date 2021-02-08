Hyderabad Class 8 student alerts forest officials of tree cutting

The Forest Department imposed fine of Rs 62,075 on the culprit who cut down the tree for a house construction in Saidabad area, officials said on Monday

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (IANS) A phone call by a Class 8 student to forest officials ensured punishment to a man who chopped down a 40-year-old neem tree in Hyderabad.

According to forest department, an old but sturdy tree was chopped down by some locals overnight as it was a hindrance to construction of a house. They also tried to wipe out the evidence by disposing off the wood and burning the stump.

The incident would not have come to the notice of the authorities but for a Class 8 student. He called the Forest Department's toll free number and introduced himself as green brigadier.

The student complained that some people chopped down an old tree near his house and demanded action against them. The officials took up an inquiry and found that the tree was chopped down without permission.

The department imposed the fine on G. Santosh Reddy and appreciated the boy for lodging the complaint.

--IANS

ms/vd