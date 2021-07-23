Hyd's T-Hub unveils Global Markets Accelerator Programme 2.0

MeetMyCoach, Insight Academy and Neutopia are the startups which will be part of the T-Bridge initiative which aims to propel startups to scale at a global level.

Hyderabad, July 23 (IANS) Innovation hub and ecosystem enabler Technology Hub (T-Hub) on Friday launched the Global Markets Accelerator Programme 2.0 in partnership with La Trobe University, selecting three Australian growth stage startups.

Second batch startups were handpicked up by T-Hub and La Trobe varisty experts who evaluated them on the basis of technology, market demand, problem statement, solution and traction in Australia.

For the global scale up, the initiative offers various programmes, access to emerging Indian market and exhaustive insights for worldwide innovation ecosystem.

With this programme, T-Hub aims to build awareness and interest among Australian tech startups and other ecosystem stakeholders about the business opportunities India offers and aid them to grab those opportunities.

"India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, startups which strategise smartly, plan for global expansion, and ensure to target Indian markets as well," said Ravi Narayan, T-Hub Chief Executive, and Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana.

The second batch launch follows the successful launch of the first batch with two startups, TBH Pets and Anidra.

"Both startups have been showcasing remarkable growth after receiving rigorous interventions from advisors, subject matter experts and mentors at T-Hub in the last year," said a T-Hub official.

Cerasela Tanasescu, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at La Trobe University, said she is waiting to see what the second batch startups would achieve, following the success of the first batch.

Incorporated in 2015, T-Hub provided better technology and talent to more than 1,500 national and international startups.

