Hyundai Alcazar completes durability tests

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday announced the culmination of durability tests being conducted on its upcoming 7-seater SUV, Hyundai Alcazar.
"Developed to redefine benchmarks, Hyundai Alcazar has been tested over varying terrains such as rough roads, fast-paced highways and hilly terrain. Pushed to the limits, Hyundai Alcazar has surpassed challenging weather conditions to ensure this fortress is built to last," said a company statement.
The tests explored the performance, drivability and comfort of the SUV.
In February, HMIL MD & CEO S.S. Kim had said: "The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight.
"As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasise our commitment to Indian customers with the global debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is 'Made in India' and 'Made First for India'," he added.
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd