Hyundai Alcazar completes durability tests

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday announced the culmination of durability tests being conducted on its upcoming 7-seater SUV, Hyundai Alcazar.

"Developed to redefine benchmarks, Hyundai Alcazar has been tested over varying terrains such as rough roads, fast-paced highways and hilly terrain. Pushed to the limits, Hyundai Alcazar has surpassed challenging weather conditions to ensure this fortress is built to last," said a company statement.