  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. EditorsPick
  4. Hyundai creates relief task force to support flood-hit customers in TN

Hyundai creates relief task force to support flood-hit customers in TN

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 15th, 2021, 19:26:18hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Floods

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has formed a relief task force to support flood affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

To ensure seamless mobility, Hyundai has deployed a dedicated 'Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team' to support the customers.

Besides, the company announced an offer of 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for the flood-affected vehicles.

According to Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL: "During these adverse times, we have ramped up our service support to the flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This contribution is Hyundai's way of expressing solidarity with the people of the flood-affected areas, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent floods. Our relief teams will continue to extend support to ensure customers' peace of mind."

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features