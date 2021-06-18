Hyundai India launches premium SUV Alcazar

According to the company, the 7-seater petrol version's price starts at Rs 16.30 lakh, while the 6-seater SUV comes with a starting price of Rs 16.45 lakh in manual transmission and Rs 17.93 lakh for AT variant.

Besides, the 7-seater diesel version starts at Rs 16.53 lakh for MT and Rs 18.01 lakh for AT, while the 6-seater SUV comes with a starting price of Rs 16.68 lakh in manual transmission and Rs 19.78 lakh for AT variant.

"Hyundai has a diverse SUV line up in India and each model offers customers a unique proposition, catering to their aspirations and varied needs," said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

"To further fortify our portfolio, we are now entering into a new segment of 6 and 7 seater SUVs with the launch of the Hyundai Alcazar."

As per the company, Alcazar will be offered with four powertrain options - 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine (6AT or 6MT) and 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine (6AT or 6MT).

"Delivering supreme acceleration performance across powertrains, Hyundai Alcazar with 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine (6MT) achieves an acceleration of 0-100 km per hour in 9.5 seconds."

"Further the petrol engine also offers best in segment power of 117 kW (159 PS) or 6 500 r or min. Both 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine and 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine with 6-Speed 'Manual Transmission' and 'Automatic Transmissions' provide customers with best in segment fuel efficiency."

