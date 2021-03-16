Hyundai India sells over 1.21 lk all-new Creta SUV in 1 year

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said that it has sold over 1.21 lakh unit sales of all-new Creta SUV since its launch in a span of 1 year.

The all-new Creta has spearheaded Hyundai's SUV leadership in India in CY2020.

The vehicle is powered by advanced powertrain options such as '1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 and 1.5 l MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and Powerful 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT)'.