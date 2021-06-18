Hyundai Motor hopes to beef up SUV sales with Alcazar (Ld)

Nearly 45 per cent of the company's sales volume is contributed by its SUVs. The SUV sales volume is expected to go up further with the launch of premium SUV 6/7 seater Alcazar, he added.

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) India's second largest car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd is hoping to notch up good sales volumes in its sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment with the launch of 6/7 seater Alcazar, said a senior official.

Last fiscal, the company logged a total sales (domestic and exports) of 575,877 units.

Launching the company's new premium SUV 6/7 seater, Alcazar on Friday, Tarun Garg, Director, Marketing and Sales told reporters that 45 per cent of company's sales is contributed by SUVs (Venue, Creta, Kona and Tucson) and the numbers will go up with Alcazar coming into play.

Presently the company commands 25 per cent market share in the SUV segment.

Garg said with Covid-19 happening people are preferring personal mobility and with vaccination going on, economic growth projected in double digit the prospects are good.

As regards the waiting period, Garg said it may come down as the third shift at the factory near here will start operating from Monday onwards.

The new model has a waiting period of 6-8 weeks.

The Alcazar available in 6/7 seater, petrol/diesel, manual/automatic transmission modes is priced between Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh depending on the model.

Garg said the company has followed only three trims for Alcazar and there is no base model and is positioned between Creta and Tucson.

Hyundai Motor has received about 4,000 bookings for Alcazar with all the models getting equal bookings.

According to Garg, Alcazar is developed mainly for the Indian market and may also be exported to some countries.

Queried about the status of mass market electric car project, Garg said it will be launched in three years' time.

