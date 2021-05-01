Hyundai Motor India April cumulative sales at over 59K units

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India's cumulative sales during April stood at 59,203 units.

Accordingly, the company sold 49,002 units in the domestic market during the month under review.

It shipped out 10,201 units to foreign countries last month.

"While our efforts presently focus primarily on supporting the lives and livelihood of people, we have also received positive sales results in April 2021," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.