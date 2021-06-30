Hyundai Motor India rolls out fastest 10 millionth car

According to the company, production of 10 million cars is a result of smart manufacturing and re-affirms Hyundai's commitment towards making India self-reliant.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has achieved the fastest rollout of 10 million cars from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Besides, the achievement reiterates HMIL's support towards state and central governments to accentuate economic recovery by overcoming the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, said the auto maker.

As per the company, Hyundai Alcazar became the 10 millionth car to roll out of the production line at HMIL's plant in Sriperumbudur.

"This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car rollout is a testimony of Hyundai's commitment towards the Make in India initiative," said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

"Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the state of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant."

Hyundai began operations of its manufacturing facility in September 1998 with the commissioning of Hyundai's first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea.

"Hyundai manufacturing facility is a living example of smart manufacturing with 'Zero' wastage 100 per cent water recirculation facility using recirculated water and rainwater harvesting systems, deployment of Industry 4.0 with over 650 4th Generation robots and utilisation of AI in robotics automation for car manufacturing," the company said.

Furthermore, auto major cited that it contributes to India's GDP via exports.

"As the country's largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai surpassed the 3 million vehicle export milestone in early 2020, exporting to 88 countries and recorded multiple export milestones over the years - 5 lakh exports in March 2008, 10 lakh exports in February 2010, 20 lakh exports in March 2014."

--IANS

rv/sn/kr