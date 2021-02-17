Hyundai Motor India sold over 9 mn cars in 25 yrs

"Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai, began its journey with the country 25 years ago towards a mutual progress," S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India was quoted as saying in a statement.

Accordingly, 2021 marks 25 years of company's presence in India.

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India has sold over 9 million cars since its inception 25 years ago.

"Today, it gives us immense pride to have come this far together, developing a sustainable and thriving ecosystem leading to collective evolution of the Indian Automotive Industry."

On May 6, 1996, HMIL officials laid the foundation of Hyundai Motor India's manufacturing facility at Irungattukkottai in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

"Over the last two and a half decades, this facility has advanced from strength to strength, emerging as the hub of manufacturing excellence, symbolizing strong synergies of development of a shining India," the statement said.

"Operations for the manufacturing facility began on September 1998 with the commissioning of Hyundai's first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea."

In CY2020, the company achieved its highest ever market share of 17.4 per cent.

Besides, Hyundai has surpassed the 3 million vehicle export milestone in 2020.

The Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

At present, it offers 11 car models across segments.

--IANS

rv/sn/

