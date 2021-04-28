Hyundai Motor offers assistance of Rs 20 cr to fight Covid-19

Chandigarh, April 28 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India, on Wednesday announced to offer infrastructural assistance of Rs 20 crore to the states most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Under its third phase of initiatives for Covid-19, HMIF will rollout a multi-faceted relief package of Rs 20 crore that is deeply focused on the crisis at hand, a statement by the company said.

To impact meaningful respite across the most impacted states and cities, Hyundai will deploy its resources for setting up oxygen generating plants in hospitals, to aid critical patients and help hospitals become self-sufficient in oxygen supply.

The company will also install medicare facilities and provide support staff to various hospitals and cater to their operational cost for the next three months and further if needed.

S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and states, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organizing resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis."

--IANS

vg/arm