Hyundai sells over a million 'Made in India' SUVs

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India has cumulatively sold over one million SUVs in domestic and export markets since its inception, the company said on Monday.

At present, the company offers 4 SUVs in the country, namely Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona Electric.

"With over 1 Million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.