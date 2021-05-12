Hyundai to provide 'Medicare Oxygen' equipment to states most affected by Covid

Accordingly, the project is aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of lifesaving 'Medicare Oxygen' equipment to most affected Covid -19 states : New Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Telangana.

"The entire project has been accelerated from procurement to delivery, thereby meeting the critical need of the hour and supporting affected patients to quickly transition from despair to normalcy," the company said in a statement.

Under the 'Hyundai Cares 3.0 Covid-19' relief initiative, HMIF has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment to ensure a speedy turnaround in providing assistance to government hospitals with lifesaving "Medicare Oxygen equipment like Oxygen Concentrators, High Flow Oxygen (HFO) Plants, High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) Machines and BiPap Ventilator Machines".

"The ongoing crisis affects each and every one of us. As a community, as a nation and as humanity, we are all in it together. Since the start of the second wave, our thoughts and prayers have been with the affected families and our actions are echoing these emotions," said S.S. Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India.

"To ensure we help societies and communities tide over this crisis, we are doing everything in our capacity to provide immediate relief. Lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment are currently in absolute demand while their suppliers as well as supply chains are seemingly stretched thin."

"Despite this challenge, we relentlessly strived to ensure the procurement and immediate delivery of these precious life-saving medical equipment to highly affected states and cities in India."

According to the statement, under the programme, 700 Oxygen Concentrators, 10 High Flow Oxygen (HFO) Plants, 200

High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) machines and 225 BiPap Ventilator Machines will be delivered to most affected Covid-19 states.

"In this war against the pandemic, Hyundai will support government identified hospitals for installing the Oxygen Generation Plants. This will aid critical patients immediately and also assist the hospitals in becoming self-sufficient for oxygen in the long run."

"Additionally, Hyundai will also donate medical consumable for staff in various hospitals."

