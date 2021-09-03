Hyundai's Aug YoY total sales up over 12%

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India's August total sales rose by over 12.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The company's cumulative sales rose to 59,068 units last month from 52,609 units sold during August 2020, the company said.

Geography-wise, the domestic sales rose to 46,866 units from 45,809 units reported for the corresponding period of last year.